22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for three judge vacancies in St. Louis

8 December 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for three judicial vacancies: the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dennis M. Schaumann, the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jimmie Edwards and the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Timothy J. Boyer to circuit judge.

Judge Schaumann is a 1973 graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. He was appointed circuit judge by Governor Mel Carnahan in 1997.

Judge Edwards is a 1982 graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. He was appointed circuit judge by Governor John Ashcroft in 1992.

Judge Boyer is a 2003 graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. He was appointed associate circuit judge in 2016 by Governor Jeremiah (Jay) Nixon and was appointed circuit judge in 2017 by Governor Eric Greitens.

Prior applicants please note – you must submit a new application and new letters of reference.

Only one application is required to be submitted in order to apply for any or all of the vacancies. Application forms are available in the clerk’s office the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions: in Word in PDF

Applications must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. December 27, 2017, although earlier submission is encouraged.

The commission will meet to interview all applicants for the three vacancies starting at 8 a.m. January 18, 2018, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to be submitted to the governor for the Schaumann circuit judge vacancy and a panel of three nominees for the Boyer associate circuit judge vacancy.

After the governor appoints one of the nominees to fill each of these two vacancies, the commission will meet again to select from the same group of applicants interviewed January 18, 2018, another panel of three nominees to fill the Edwards circuit judge vacancy. The commission will issue a subsequent notice announcing the date of the meeting to select the panel to fill the Edwards vacancy.

The Commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for these vacant judicial offices. Qualifications for circuit judge and associate circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

At the time interviews are conducted, the members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission will: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission and Commissioners Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, André Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300