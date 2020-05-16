Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,077 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Court of Appeals announces results of runoff election for Eastern District attorney member of Appellate Judicial Commission

9 December 2017

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District’s clerk’s office conducted a runoff election for the Eastern District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission on December 9, 2017. James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and three attorneys counted ballots using the election software beginning at 10 a.m. at the court’s office located in the historic Old Post Office Building in St. Louis, Missouri.      This year’s election was conducted completely electronically in accordance with procedures adopted by the Supreme Court of Missouri under Rule 10.165, with a very limited exception to those individuals receiving an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act and newly admitted lawyers to The Missouri Bar.      The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Missouri. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees. The results of the election are as follows:

Molly Jones          1,694 votes Thomas Neill        1,911 votes

    Thomas K. Neill is duly elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a term commencing January 1, 2018.  The term of the present Eastern District attorney member, Thomas Burke, expires December 31, 2017.      The Eastern District of Missouri consists of St. Louis city and the following counties: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Clark, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Perry, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Shelby, Warren and Washington.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

You just read:

Missouri Court of Appeals announces results of runoff election for Eastern District attorney member of Appellate Judicial Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.