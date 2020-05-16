Missouri Court of Appeals announces results of runoff election for Eastern District attorney member of Appellate Judicial Commission

9 December 2017

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District’s clerk’s office conducted a runoff election for the Eastern District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission on December 9, 2017. James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and three attorneys counted ballots using the election software beginning at 10 a.m. at the court’s office located in the historic Old Post Office Building in St. Louis, Missouri. This year’s election was conducted completely electronically in accordance with procedures adopted by the Supreme Court of Missouri under Rule 10.165, with a very limited exception to those individuals receiving an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act and newly admitted lawyers to The Missouri Bar. The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Missouri. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees. The results of the election are as follows:

Molly Jones 1,694 votes Thomas Neill 1,911 votes

Thomas K. Neill is duly elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a term commencing January 1, 2018. The term of the present Eastern District attorney member, Thomas Burke, expires December 31, 2017. The Eastern District of Missouri consists of St. Louis city and the following counties: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Clark, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Perry, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Shelby, Warren and Washington.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300