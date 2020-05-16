Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eastern District appeals court releases results of election, announces run-off election

4 November 2017

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District’s Clerk’s office conducted an election for the Eastern District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission on November 4, 2017. James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, and three attorneys counted ballots using the election software beginning at 10 a.m. at the court’s office in the historic Old Post Office Building in St. Louis, Missouri.

This year’s election was conducted completely electronically in accordance with procedures adopted by the Supreme Court of Missouri under Rule 10.165, with a very limited exception to those individuals receiving an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act and newly admitted lawyers to The Missouri Bar.

The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the state’s intermediate appellate court and the Supreme Court. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees.   The results of the election are as follows:

 Molly Jones  mmm 1,445 votes
 Thomas Neill    1,350 votes
 Thomas Frawley    1,238 votes
 Amy Hoch Hogenson    1 vote
 Brent Dulle    1 vote
 Erika Wurst    1 vote
 Harry Stockman    1 vote
 Matthew Fry    1 vote
 William Grant    1 vote
A majority of votes cast is needed to win. Pursuant to Rule 10.15, the clerk’s office will conduct a run-off election between Molly Jones and Thomas K. Neill on December 9, 2017. Electronic balloting for the run-off election will begin in mid-November 2017. The term of the present Eastern District attorney member, Thomas Burke, expires December 31, 2017.

The Eastern District of Missouri consists of the city of St. Louis and the following counties: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Clark, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Perry, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Shelby, Warren and Washington.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

