22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Sweeney circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

13 July 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Edward Sweeney. The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions: in Word in PDF

Applicants who have previously applied for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Julian L. Bush may send a letter requesting their previous application be transferred to the current opening.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. August 3, 2017. In accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly.

The commission will meet to interview and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor on August 30, 2017, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas K. Neill, Bryan J. Sanger, Rita L. Burlison and André Harris.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4311