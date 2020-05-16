16th circuit commission announces nominees for Schieber circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
Jalilah Otto – associate circuit judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in Kansas City, Missouri.
Janette K. Rodecap – associate circuit judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in Kansas City, Missouri.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Teresa Woody and Michael Williams, and lay members William Gautreaux and Damon Daniel.
###Note: The governor on October 19 appointed Jalilah Otto to fill this vacancy.
Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.