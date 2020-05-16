16th circuit commission announces nominees for Schieber circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

23 August 2017 KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 15 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of Judge Robert M. Schieber. The nominees are Bert S. Braud (received five votes in support), Jalilah Otto (received five votes in support), and Janette K. Rodecap (received five votes in support):

Bert S. Braud – partner/shareholder and attorney in private practice with The Popham Law Firm in Kansas City, Missouri. Jalilah Otto – associate circuit judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in Kansas City, Missouri. Janette K. Rodecap – associate circuit judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in Kansas City, Missouri.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Eric Greitens, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 15.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Teresa Woody and Michael Williams, and lay members William Gautreaux and Damon Daniel.

###

Note: The governor on October 19 appointed Jalilah Otto to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600