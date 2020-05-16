22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Heagney circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens for the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city created by the retirement of Judge Philip D. Heagney.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Timothy J. Boyer – Boyer graduated from Bradley University in 1999 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2003. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis city.

Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway – Colbert-Botchway graduated from the Saint Louis University in 1993 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1996. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis city.

Clinton Wright – Wright graduated from University of Missouri in 1987 and from Washington University School of Law in 1992. He is currently an attorney at The Wright Law Firm LLC.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 27 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Boyer received five votes, Colbert-Botchway received five votes, and Wright received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas K. Neill, Rita Burlison, Bryan J. Sanger and Andre Harris.

Note: The governor on November 21 appointed Timothy Boyer to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300