31st circuit commission seeks applicants for Borthwick associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

6 November 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is now accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge in Greene County in the 31st Judicial Circuit, a vacancy created by the appointment of The Honorable Becky J.W. Borthwick to the newly established circuit judge position in the 31st circuit. Borthwick’s appointment by Governor Michael L. Parson was announced October 25, 2019.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Qualifications for associate circuit judges can be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Application materials are available below:

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions to applicants: in Word in PDF Guidelines for references: in Word in PDF

Application materials are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, Suite 300, Springfield, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 5 p.m. December 5, 2019.

Any applicant who previously applied in August 2019 for the new circuit judge position may send a letter to Judge Bates, the chairperson of the commission, requesting that the previous application be transferred to the current opening. Please also send a copy of the letter to each commissioner. (See instructions to applicants.)

The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission expects to conduct public interviews beginning at 9 a.m. December 16 and, if necessary, December 17, 2019, and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, the governor will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge.

Members of the commission are Jeffrey W. Bates, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Steven Garner and Laurel Stevenson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Joann Hosmer.

Note: Links to application materials will be disabled after the application deadline passes.