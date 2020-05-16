22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Heagney circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

16 August 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis city) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Philip D. Heagney. Judge Heagney is a 1976 graduate of Harvard Law School. He was appointed to the circuit bench by Governor Mel Carnahan in 1996 and was retained by the voters in 1998, 2004 and 2010.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for this vacant judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Applications (including letters) must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. September 6, 2017. In accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly.

The commission will meet to interview and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor starting at 8:30 a.m. September 27, 2017, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas K. Neill, Bryan J. Sanger, Rita L. Burlison and André Harris.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300