16th circuit commission announces nominees for Powell circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

19 June 2017 The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has interviewed 22 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 11 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of Judge W. Brent Powell to the Supreme Court of Missouri. The nominees are Justin J. Kalwei (received five votes in support), Jalilah Otto (received five votes in support), and George E. Wolf (received five votes in support). Justin J. Kalwei – Attorney in private practice with Kalwei Law Firm LLC in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jalilah Otto – Associate circuit judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in Kansas City, Missouri.

George E. Wolf – Attorney at the law firm of Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Eric Greitens, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 11.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Teresa Woody and Michael Williams, and lay members William Gautreaux and Damon Daniel.

Note: The governor on August 16, 2017, appointed George E. Wolf to fill this vacancy.

