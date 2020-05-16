31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Imhof associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

23 June 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the interviewees for the associate circuit judge vacancy for Division 21. There are 16 interviewees: 11 men and five women, eight presently employed in the private sector, seven presently employed in the public sector, and one presently employed in both the private and public sectors. The interviewees' mean age is 49 years.

Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces the following interviewees:

John Appelquist Kevin Austin Bryan Berry Wendy Garrison Jerry Harmison Marsha Jackson Jason Johnson Jason Krebs Josephine Larison Jan Millington Todd Myers Brandon Potter S. Dean Price Lori Rook Todd Thornhill Daniel Wichmer

The commission will conduct interviews starting at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Third Floor Courtroom, Springfield, Missouri. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet immediately after interviews are completed on July 6, 2017, in the Third Floor Conference Room, to select three nominees from this interviewee pool for the governor's consideration.

The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission will be: Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Andrew Bennett, Steve Garner, Steven Stepp and Joann Hosmer. Please note that Judge Mary W. Sheffield no longer will be serving on the commission beginning July 1, 2017.

