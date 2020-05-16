22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Burke associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

30 August 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Theresa Counts Burke as a circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Micah D. Hall – Hall graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1998 and from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis in 2003. She is currently an attorney at The Hall Law Firm LLC. Lynne R. Perkins – Perkins graduated from Wesley College in 1998 and from Washington University School of Law in 2003. He is currently an attorney at Law Office of Lynne R. Perkins. David A. Roither – Roither graduated from University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1996 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1999. He is currently an attorney at Medler & Roither LLC.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 29 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Hall received five votes, Perkins received five votes, and Roither received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas K. Neill, Rita Burlison, Bryan J. Sanger and Andre Harris.

Note: The governor on October 11, 2017, appointed Lynne Perkins to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300