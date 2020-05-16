22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Burke associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Theresa Counts Burke as a circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.
Those nominated by the commission are:
Lynne R. Perkins – Perkins graduated from Wesley College in 1998 and from Washington University School of Law in 2003. He is currently an attorney at Law Office of Lynne R. Perkins.
David A. Roither – Roither graduated from University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1996 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1999. He is currently an attorney at Medler & Roither LLC.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas K. Neill, Rita Burlison, Bryan J. Sanger and Andre Harris.
###Note: The governor on October 11, 2017, appointed Lynne Perkins to fill this vacancy.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
