22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Burke associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit court judge created by the appointment of Judge Theresa Counts Burke: 29 applicants, 15 women, 14 men, eight minority, 21 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and eight presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 29 applicants:
|
Deborah M. Bird
|
David A. Bruns
|
Steven J. Capizzi
|
Mary Pat Carl
|
Francisco J. Carretero
|
Michael J. Colona
|
Madeline O. Connolly
|
Katharyn B. Davis
|
Katherine M. Fowler
|
Micah D. Hall
|
Bridget L. Halquist
|
Heather J. Hays
|
Craig K. Higgins
|
Heather Highland
|
Jessica W. Kennedy
|
Richard L. Kroeger Jr.
|
Annette Llewelyn
|
Jennifer E. Matthew
|
Matthew C. Melton
|
Patrick L. Mickey
|
Joan Miller
|
Patrick J. Monahan
|
Lynne R. Perkins
|
Deborah L. Price
|
David A. Roither
|
Larry D. Thomason, Jr.
|
Michael L. Walton
|
Lisl E. Williams
|
Clinton R. Wright
|
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. August 30, 2017, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Bryan J. Sanger, Rita Burlison, Andre' Harris, and Thomas Neill.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
