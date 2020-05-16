22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Burke associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

16 August 2017

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit court judge created by the appointment of Judge Theresa Counts Burke: 29 applicants, 15 women, 14 men, eight minority, 21 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and eight presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 29 applicants:

Deborah M. Bird David A. Bruns Steven J. Capizzi Mary Pat Carl Francisco J. Carretero Michael J. Colona Madeline O. Connolly Katharyn B. Davis Katherine M. Fowler Micah D. Hall Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Heather Highland Jessica W. Kennedy Richard L. Kroeger Jr. Annette Llewelyn Jennifer E. Matthew Matthew C. Melton Patrick L. Mickey Joan Miller Patrick J. Monahan Lynne R. Perkins Deborah L. Price David A. Roither Larry D. Thomason, Jr. Michael L. Walton Lisl E. Williams Clinton R. Wright

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. August 30, 2017, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Bryan J. Sanger, Rita Burlison, Andre' Harris, and Thomas Neill.

