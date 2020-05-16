There were 8,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,081 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Burke associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

16 August 2017

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit court judge created by the appointment of Judge Theresa Counts Burke: 29 applicants, 15 women, 14 men, eight minority, 21 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and eight presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 29 applicants:

Deborah M. Bird

David A. Bruns

Steven J. Capizzi

Mary Pat Carl

Francisco J. Carretero

Michael J. Colona

Madeline O. Connolly

Katharyn B. Davis

Katherine M. Fowler

Micah D. Hall

Bridget L. Halquist

Heather J. Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Heather Highland

Jessica W. Kennedy

Richard L. Kroeger Jr.

Annette Llewelyn

Jennifer E. Matthew

Matthew C. Melton

Patrick L. Mickey

Joan Miller

Patrick J. Monahan

Lynne R. Perkins

Deborah L. Price

David A. Roither

Larry D. Thomason, Jr.

Michael L. Walton

Lisl E. Williams

Clinton R. Wright

 

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. August 30, 2017, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Bryan J. Sanger, Rita Burlison, Andre' Harris, and Thomas Neill.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

