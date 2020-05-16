Supreme Court of Missouri's Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness invites community feedback about juvenile justice at upcoming St. Louis forum

16 August 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Supreme Court of Missouri’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness expects to hold its next public feedback session next week in St. Louis to gain the public’s input into Missouri’s juvenile justice system.

The public is invited to attend this session, which will focus on:

Listening to ideas, experiences or recommendations from the public; and

Examining strategies from community members about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of our youth.

The commission also will share its progress in addressing currently identified issues and the ongoing process for future changes.

All community members interested in providing feedback on Missouri’s juvenile justice system are welcome to attend the St. Louis session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Matthews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, 4245 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63115. The commission is planning future events for Cape Girardeau and Kansas City.

For more information, please contact Beth Riggert at (573) 751-4144.

