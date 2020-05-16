14 January 2016

Missouri chief justice scheduled to deliver 2016 State of the Judiciary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge is scheduled to deliver the annual state of the judiciary address Wednesday morning, January 27, to a joint session of the General Assembly gathered in the chambers of the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City. The session is expected to begin around 10 a.m.; the chief justice's speech will follow.

Audio is expected to be available live through the House website.