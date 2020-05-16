There were 8,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,081 in the last 365 days.

Missouri chief justice scheduled to deliver 2016 State of the Judiciary

14 January 2016

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge is scheduled to deliver the annual state of the judiciary address Wednesday morning, January 27, to a joint session of the General Assembly gathered in the chambers of the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City. The session is expected to begin around 10 a.m.; the chief justice's speech will follow.

Audio is expected to be available live through the House website.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri PO Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102 desk: (573) 751-3676 fax: (573) 751-7514 cell: (573) 864-1966 beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov

