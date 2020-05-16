Missouri chief justice scheduled to deliver 2016 State of the Judiciary
14 January 2016
Audio is expected to be available live through the House website.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri PO Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102 desk: (573) 751-3676 fax: (573) 751-7514 cell: (573) 864-1966 beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov
