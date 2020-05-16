Attorney elected to Appellate Judicial Commission from western district of Missouri
9 November 2015
Attorney elected to Appellate Judicial Commission from western district of Missouri 11-09-2015
SCOTT S. BETHUNE 1,033 votes
THERESA A. OTTO 597 votes
JEREMIAH MORGAN 1 vote
CHARLES KELLOGG 1 vote
JAMES MORROW 1 vote
RICHARD BRYANT 1 vote
RYAN WATSON 1 vote
Having received a majority of the votes cast, Scott S. Bethune was duly elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a six-year term commencing January 1, 2016. He replaces Western District attorney James R. Hobbs, whose term expires on December 31, 2015.
###
Contact: Terence G. Lord, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.