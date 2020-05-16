There were 8,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,081 in the last 365 days.

Attorney elected to Appellate Judicial Commission from western district of Missouri

9 November 2015

Attorney elected to Appellate Judicial Commission from western district of Missouri 11-09-2015

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District clerk’s office conducted an election for the Western District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission on November 7, 2015, pursuant to Rule 10 of the Supreme Court of Missouri.  Shortly after 10 a.m., ballots were canvassed in the clerk’s office, located at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri.   Until 1999, the election for a lawyer member of the Appellate Judicial Commission was conducted totally by paper ballot. Since then, the election has been conducted more and more by electronic ballot. In the November 7, 2015, election, all but six ballots were cast electronically.   The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies in the three districts of the Missouri Court of Appeals as well as the Supreme Court of Missouri. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees. The results of the election were as follows:

 

            SCOTT S. BETHUNE                1,033 votes

            THERESA A. OTTO                     597 votes

            JEREMIAH MORGAN                       1 vote

            CHARLES KELLOGG                       1 vote

            JAMES MORROW                           1 vote

            RICHARD BRYANT                           1 vote

            RYAN WATSON                               1 vote

 

Having received a majority of the votes cast, Scott S. Bethune was duly elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a six-year term commencing January 1, 2016. He replaces Western District attorney James R. Hobbs, whose term expires on December 31, 2015.

###

Contact: Terence G. Lord, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.