9 November 2015

Attorney elected to Appellate Judicial Commission from western district of Missouri 11-09-2015

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District clerk’s office conducted an election for the Western District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission on November 7, 2015, pursuant to Rule 10 of the Supreme Court of

Missouri . Shortly after 10 a.m., ballots were canvassed in the clerk’s office, located at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Until 1999, the election for a lawyer member of the Appellate Judicial Commission was conducted totally by paper ballot. Since then, the election has been conducted more and more by electronic ballot. In the November 7, 2015, election, all but six ballots were cast electronically.

The Appellate Judicial Commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies in the three districts of the Missouri Court of Appeals as well as the Supreme Court of Missouri. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees. The results of the election were as follows:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –

SCOTT S. BETHUNE 1,033 votes

THERESA A. OTTO 597 votes

JEREMIAH MORGAN 1 vote

CHARLES KELLOGG 1 vote

JAMES MORROW 1 vote

RICHARD BRYANT 1 vote

RYAN WATSON 1 vote

Having received a majority of the votes cast, Scott S. Bethune was duly elected to the Appellate Judicial Commission for a six-year term commencing January 1, 2016. He replaces Western District attorney James R. Hobbs, whose term expires on December 31, 2015.