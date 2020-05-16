22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Margaret Neill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

13 April 2016

22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees for Margaret Neill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS –

The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis city circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Margaret Neill.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Calea Stovall-Reid – Judge Stovall-Reid graduated in 1982 from Howard University and in 1990 from Washington University School of Law. She is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Judge Paula P. Bryant – Judge Bryant graduated in 1980 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and in 1983 from St. Louis University School of Law. She is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Judge Theresa Counts Burke – Judge Burke graduated in 1985 from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and in 1987 from St. Louis University School of Law. She is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 22 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Stovall-Reid received five votes, Bryant received five votes, and Burke received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa S. Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Thomas K. Neill, Rita Burlison, Bryan J. Sanger and Andre Harris.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300