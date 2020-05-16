22nd circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Margaret Neill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

5 April 2016

ST. LOUIS -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Margaret Neill: 22 applicants, 11 women, 11 men, seven minority, 15 non-minorities, 13 presently employed in the private sector and nine presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 48.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 22 applicants:

Deborah M. Bird Timothy J. Boyer Paula P. Bryant Francisco J. Carretero Thomas C. Clark, II Michael J. Colona Theresa Counts Burke Anne-Marie Clarke Matthew J. Devoti Katherine M. Fowler Bridget L. Halquist Richard A. Harper Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Joseph P. Keaveny Teneil L. Kellerman Jessica W. Kennedy James J. Leightner Jennifer E. Matthew David A. Roither Calea F. Stovall-Reid Michael L. Walton

The commission will meet beginning at 3 p.m. April 12 and at 8:30 a.m. April 13, 2016, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, Bryan J. Sanger, Rita Burlison, Andre Harris, and Thomas K. Neill.

###

Note: The news release has been updated to correct the dates of the interviews. The commission expects to conduct interviews April 12 and 13 (not April 13 and 14, as originally noted). We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

