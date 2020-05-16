21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Permuter, Hood associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County

12 January 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for two associate circuit judge vacancies created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Lawrence J. Permuter and the end of Judge Dale W. Hood’s term.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Applicants who previously applied for the circuit vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Goldman may send a letter to Judge Hess, Mr. Rossiter, Mr. Sigmund and Ms. Bertelson requesting their previous application be transferred to the current openings.

Applications and/or the letter must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. February 6, 2017. In accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly.

The commission expects to meet to interview and select the nominees for both vacancies to be submitted to the governor on February 27 and February 28, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Philip M. Hess, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew Rossiter, Jeffrey Sigmund, Christy Bertelson, and Tiffany Mapp Franklin.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300