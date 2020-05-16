21st circuit commission releases demographic, meeting, interviewee information for new circuit judge position in St. Louis County
12 November 2015
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:
|
John N. Borbonus III
|
Woodie J. Curtis, Jr.
|
Henry M. DeWoskin
|
Jason D. Dodson
|
Margaret T. Donnelly
|
Judy P. Draper
|
Joseph S. Dueker
|
Jay D. Fisk
|
Mondonna L. Ghasedi
|
Mary W. Greaves
|
Joseph L. Green
|
Peter E. Gullborg
|
B. Joyce Kelley
|
David C. Knieriem
|
Gary J. Krautmann
|
Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder
|
Julia P. Lasater
|
Carter C. Law
|
Henry F. Luepke
|
Mary E. Ott
|
Mary C. Parker
|
Thomas J. Plunkert
|
Mary B. Schroeder
|
Kenneth R. Schwartz
|
Richard M. Stewart
|
Dana W. Tucker
|
Robert E. Tucker
|
Colleen J. Vetter
|
Nancy M. Watkins
|
D. Kimberly Whittle
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. December 3, 2015, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, located at 41 S. Central, 1st floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Richard Wuestling IV; Matthew J. Rossiter; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Christy Bertelson.
