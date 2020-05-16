There were 8,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,080 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission releases demographic, meeting, interviewee information for new circuit judge position in St. Louis County

12 November 2015

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the General Assembly: 30 applicants, 15 women, 15 men, four minorities, 26 non-minorities, 17 presently employed in the private sector and 13 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 53. 

 

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

 

John N. Borbonus III

Woodie J. Curtis, Jr.

Henry M. DeWoskin

Jason D. Dodson

Margaret T. Donnelly

Judy P. Draper

Joseph S. Dueker

Jay D. Fisk

Mondonna L. Ghasedi

Mary W. Greaves

Joseph L. Green

Peter E. Gullborg

B. Joyce Kelley

David C. Knieriem

Gary J. Krautmann

Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder

Julia P. Lasater

Carter C. Law

Henry F. Luepke

Mary E. Ott

Mary C. Parker

Thomas J. Plunkert

Mary B. Schroeder

Kenneth R. Schwartz

Richard M. Stewart

Dana W. Tucker

Robert E. Tucker

Colleen J. Vetter

Nancy M. Watkins

D. Kimberly Whittle

 

 

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. December 3, 2015, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, located at 41 S. Central, 1st floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

 

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Richard Wuestling IV; Matthew J. Rossiter; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Christy Bertelson.

Contact: Laura Roy (314) 539-4300

