12 November 2015

21st circuit commission releases demographic, meeting, interviewee information for new circuit judge position in St. Louis County

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the General Assembly: 30 applicants, 15 women, 15 men, four minorities, 26 non-minorities, 17 presently employed in the private sector and 13 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 53.

ST. LOUIS –

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

John N. Borbonus III Woodie J. Curtis, Jr. Henry M. DeWoskin Jason D. Dodson Margaret T. Donnelly Judy P. Draper Joseph S. Dueker Jay D. Fisk Mondonna L. Ghasedi Mary W. Greaves Joseph L. Green Peter E. Gullborg B. Joyce Kelley David C. Knieriem Gary J. Krautmann Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder Julia P. Lasater Carter C. Law Henry F. Luepke Mary E. Ott Mary C. Parker Thomas J. Plunkert Mary B. Schroeder Kenneth R. Schwartz Richard M. Stewart Dana W. Tucker Robert E. Tucker Colleen J. Vetter Nancy M. Watkins D. Kimberly Whittle

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. December 3, 2015, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, located at 41 S. Central, 1st floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Richard Wuestling IV; Matthew J. Rossiter; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Christy Bertelson.