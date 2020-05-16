14 January 2016

21st circuit commission announces nominees for Ribaudo associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Ellen (Nellie) Ribaudo as circuit judge.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Joseph L. Green – Green graduated from Truman State University/Northeast Missouri State University in 1982 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1987. He is currently an attorney with the law firm of Joseph Green LLC.

Jason D. Dodson – Dodson graduated from Bates College in 1992 and from Washington University School of Law in 1996. He is currently the managing attorney of the Lasting Solutions Program at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. Mary W. Greaves – Greaves graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in 1988 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1991. She is currently a traffic commissioner in St. Louis County.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 30 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Green received five votes, Dodson received four votes, and Greaves received three votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa S. Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Christy Bertelson and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.