22nd circuit commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Noble associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
23 November 2015
22nd circuit commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Noble associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 27 applicants:
|
Timothy J. Boyer
|
Suzette Carlisle
|
Francisco J. Carretero
|
Michael J. Colona
|
Katharyn B. Davis
|
Mary C. Entrup
|
Cynthia M. Fox
|
Katherine M. Fowler
|
Micah D. Hall
|
Bridget L. Halquist
|
Richard A. Harper
|
Heather J. Hays
|
Craig K. Higgins
|
Teneil L. Kellerman
|
Jessica W. Kennedy
|
Julia M. Kerr
|
Annette Llewellyn
|
Jennifer E. Matthew
|
Newton G. McCoy
|
James A. Michaels, Jr.
|
Joan K. Miller
|
Scott A. Millikan
|
Gerard A. Nester
|
Gwenda R. Robinson
|
David A. Roither
|
Jason M. Sengheiser
|
Michael L. Walton
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. December 17, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Steven L. Groves, Rita Burlison, Tiffany Franklin, and Thomas Neill.
###
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.