22nd circuit commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Noble associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

23 November 2015

  ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the appointment of Associate Judge Michael Noble to circuit judge: 27 applicants, 15 women, 12 men, nine minority, 18 non-minorities, 16 presently employed in the private sector and 11 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 48.

 

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 27 applicants:

 

Timothy J. Boyer

Suzette Carlisle

Francisco J. Carretero

Michael J. Colona

Katharyn B. Davis

Mary C. Entrup

Cynthia M. Fox

Katherine M. Fowler

Micah D. Hall

Bridget L. Halquist

Richard A. Harper

Heather J. Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Teneil L. Kellerman

Jessica W. Kennedy

Julia M. Kerr

Annette Llewellyn

Jennifer E. Matthew

Newton G. McCoy

James A. Michaels, Jr.

Joan K. Miller

Scott A. Millikan

Gerard A. Nester

Gwenda R. Robinson

David A. Roither

Jason M. Sengheiser

Michael L. Walton

 

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. December 17, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

 

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Steven L. Groves, Rita Burlison, Tiffany Franklin, and Thomas Neill.

 

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

