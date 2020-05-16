30 June 2016

Phillip M. Hess begins term as chief judge of Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

ST. LOUIS – Judge Philip M. Hess has been elected chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, by unanimous vote of the judges of the court. His one-year term begins July 1, 2016. The chief judge is the chief administrative officer of the court, presides at court en banc meetings and represents the court to the public.

“I am honored to serve as a member of this Court and humbled to follow so many colleagues who have previously served as Chief Judge. I assure all Missouri citizens that they have access to our courts. The court is aware of the tremendous responsibility of resolving disputes that affect Missourians. I will continue our court’s long tradition of engaging the community by holding oral arguments within our district and will continue reaching out to the community.”

Judge Hess was appointed to the Eastern District in December 2013 by Gov. Jay Nixon. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Rockhurst University and his law degree from University of Missouri School of Law. Prior to his appointment to the Eastern District, Judge Hess was a partner in the St. Louis law firm of Larsen & Hess.

Over the years, he has been active in the community and serving with various bar organizations. He received the Missouri Association of Trial Attorney’s President’s Award in June 2003 and the Outstanding Service Award in June 2012 when he was its president. He was elected a Fellow in the College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers in 2009.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, hears appeals from the trial courts in 25 counties in eastern Missouri and the City of St. Louis. It is the largest court in the state appellate system, with 14 judges and a workload of approximately 1,600 cases per year. The Court is located in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis but regularly holds sessions at various locations throughout the district.