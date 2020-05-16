21st circuit commission announces nominees for Dolan circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

29 June 2016

ST. LOUIS − T he Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Colleen Dolan to the court of appeals.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Commissioner Margaret T. Donnelly – Donnelly graduated from St. Louis University in 1977 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1988. She is currently a family court commissioner in St. Louis County.

Judge John N. Borbonus III – Borbonus graduated from George Mason University in 1988 and from St. Louis University of Law in 1994. He is currently an associate circuit court judge in St. Louis County. Robert E. Tucker – Tucker graduated from University of Missouri in 1975 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1985. He is currently an attorney with the law firm of Goffstein, Raskas, Pomerantz, Kraus & Sherman. The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 36 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Donnelly received five votes, John N. Borbonus III received four votes and Robert Tucker received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa S. Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Jeffrey D. Sigmund and Christy Bertelson.