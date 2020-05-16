21st circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Goldman circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Goldman: 38 applicants, 18 women, 20 men, six minorities, 32 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 17 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 51.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 36 applicants:
|
Monique D. Abby
|
Renee Hardin-Tammons
|
Mary E. Ott
|
Michael A. Becker
|
Heather S. Heffner
|
Susan M. Petersen
|
John N. Bourbonus III
|
Robert M. Heggie
|
Thomas J. Plunkert
|
Kenneth M. Brison
|
Bruce F. Hilton
|
Mary B. Schroeder
|
Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi
|
Paul F. Horgan
|
Kenneth R. Schwartz
|
Dennis M. Devereux
|
B. Joyce Kelley
|
Dean A. Stark
|
Judy P. Draper
|
Gary J. Krautmann
|
Dana W. Tucker
|
Ellen W. Dunne
|
Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder
|
Robert E. Tucker
|
Bradley L. Elkin
|
Julia P. Lasater
|
Colleen J. Vetter
|
Daniel P. Finney III
|
Henry F. Luepke III
|
Stanley J. Wallach
|
Jay D. Fisk
|
Ryan J. Mason
|
D. Kimberly Whittle
|
Peter E. Gullborg
|
Diane M. Monahan
|
Nicole S. Zellweger
|
Michele Hammond
|
Mary D. Morris
|
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. November 3, 2016, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room S15, located at 105 South Central, main floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Philip M. Hess, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Jeffrey D. Sigmund and Christy Bertelson.Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
