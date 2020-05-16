There were 8,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,081 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Goldman circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

14 October 2016 Corrected October 19, 2016

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Goldman: 38 applicants, 18 women, 20 men, six minorities, 32 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 17 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 51.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 36 applicants:

 

Monique D. Abby

Renee Hardin-Tammons

Mary E. Ott

Michael A. Becker

Heather S. Heffner

Susan M. Petersen

John N. Bourbonus III

Robert M. Heggie

Thomas J. Plunkert

Kenneth M. Brison

Bruce F. Hilton

Mary B. Schroeder

Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi

Paul F. Horgan

Kenneth R. Schwartz

Dennis M. Devereux

B. Joyce Kelley

Dean A. Stark

Judy P. Draper

Gary J. Krautmann

Dana W. Tucker

Ellen W. Dunne

Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder

Robert E. Tucker

Bradley L. Elkin

Julia P. Lasater

Colleen J. Vetter

Daniel P. Finney III

Henry F. Luepke III

Stanley J. Wallach

Jay D. Fisk

Ryan J. Mason

D. Kimberly Whittle

Peter E. Gullborg

Diane M. Monahan

Nicole S. Zellweger

Michele Hammond

Mary D. Morris

 

 

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. November 3, 2016, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room S15, located at 105 South Central, main floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Philip M. Hess, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Jeffrey D. Sigmund and Christy Bertelson.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
