7th circuit commission seeks applicants for Harman circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

24 September 2018

The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge, Division 4 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County), beginning September 25, 2018. This position will be created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Larry D. Harman, who is retiring, effective December 16, 2018, after more than 26 years of distinguished service as a circuit judge. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.26, the commission is authorized to nominate candidates to fill a vacancy, which will occur at a definite future date, up to 60 days before the vacancy occurs.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Seventh Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Public Nomination Form: Microsoft Word PDF

Applications and instructions are available here:

Application: Microsoft Word PDF Instructions: Microsoft Word PDF Guidelines for References: Microsoft Word PDF

The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

The commission plans to meet Thursday and Friday, December 6 and 7, 2018, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 4.

Members of the commission are Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Kate E. Noland and Ben T. Schmitt; and lay members Allison Kendrick and Jason C. Starr.

###

Note: Links to application materials will be disabled once the deadline for applying has passed.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, Clerk of the Court