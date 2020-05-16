21st circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Dolan circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

8 June 2016

Commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Dolan circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Colleen Dolan to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District: 40 applicants, 18 women, 22 men, six minority, 34 non-minorities, 22 presently employed in the private sector and 18 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 52.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Commission announces it will interview all 40 applicants.

The applicants are:

Michael A. Becker John N. Borbonus III Kenneth M. Brison Sreenivasa Dandamudi Dennis M. Devereux Margaret T. Donnelly Judy P. Draper Ellen W. Dunne Jay D. Fisk Mondi L. Ghasedi Mary W. Greaves Peter E. Gullborg Robert M. Heggie Heather Heffner Bruce F. Hilton Dale W. Hood Paul Horgan B. Joyce Kelley Alan M. Key, Jr. David C. Knieriem Gary J. Krautmann Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder Julia P. Lasater Henry F. Luepke Brian H. May Brandi R. Miller Diane M. Monahan Mary E. Ott Susan Petersen Thomas J. Plunkert Mary B. Schroeder Kenneth R. Schwartz Dean Stark Richard M. Stewart Dana W. Tucker Robert E. Tucker Colleen J. Vetter Stanley J. Wallach D. Kimberly Whittle Nicole S. Zellweger

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. June 29, 2016, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room S15, located at 105 South Central, main floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the Governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Jeffrey D. Sigmund and Christy Bertelson.

