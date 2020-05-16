There were 8,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,081 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Dolan circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

8 June 2016

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Colleen Dolan to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District: 40 applicants, 18 women, 22 men, six minority, 34 non-minorities, 22 presently employed in the private sector and 18 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 52.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Commission announces it will interview all 40 applicants.

The applicants are:

Michael A. Becker

John N. Borbonus III

Kenneth M. Brison

Sreenivasa Dandamudi

Dennis M. Devereux

Margaret T. Donnelly

Judy P. Draper

Ellen W. Dunne

Jay D. Fisk

Mondi L. Ghasedi

Mary W. Greaves

Peter E. Gullborg

Robert M. Heggie

Heather Heffner

Bruce F. Hilton

Dale W. Hood

Paul Horgan

B. Joyce Kelley

Alan M. Key, Jr.

David C. Knieriem

Gary J. Krautmann

Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder

Julia P. Lasater

Henry F. Luepke

Brian H. May

Brandi R. Miller

Diane M. Monahan

Mary E. Ott

Susan Petersen

Thomas J. Plunkert

Mary B. Schroeder

Kenneth R. Schwartz

Dean Stark

Richard M. Stewart

Dana W. Tucker

Robert E. Tucker

Colleen J. Vetter

Stanley J. Wallach

D. Kimberly Whittle

Nicole S. Zellweger

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. June 29, 2016, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room S15, located at 105 South Central, main floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the Governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Jeffrey D. Sigmund and Christy Bertelson.

Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

