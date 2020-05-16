4 April 2016

21st circuit commission announces nominees for Prebil circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS − The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Thomas J. Prebil.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Joseph S. Dueker – Dueker graduated from University of Richmond in 1989 and from Saint Louis University of Law in 1992. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Thomas J. Plunkert – Plunkert graduated from Florida Institute of Technology in 1974 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1977. He is currently an attorney with the law firm of Leritz & Plunkert, PC. Judge Mary B. Schroeder – Schroeder graduated from Saint Louis University in 1973 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1978. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings, interviewed 15 applicants and considered all 42 applicants, including those previously interviewed. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dueker received four votes, Plunkert received four votes, and Schroeder received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa S. Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Christy Bertelson and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.