21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Goldman circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

22 September 2016

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven H. Goldman.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Applications and/or the letter must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. October 13, 2016. In accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly. The commission will meet to interview and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor November 3, 2016, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room S15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Christy Bertelson, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Matthew Rossiter, Jeffrey Sigmund, and Philip M. Hess, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300