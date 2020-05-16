Eastern District appeals court to honor Judge Joseph Simeone
4 November 2015
Invited speakers include St. Louis University School of Law Dean Michael Wolff, a former Supreme Court of Missouri judge; St. Louis Circuit Judge Robert H. Dierker Jr., Administrative Law Judge Randy Schum, Eastern District appeals court Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr., and St. Louis attorney Nancy Mogab.
Judge Simeone was educated at Quincy College, St. Louis University, Washington University School of Law and the University of Michigan Law School, where he obtained his master's of law degree. Judge Simeone was an honorary member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Order of the Coif. He had been a professor at Quincy College and at St. Louis University School of Law. Judge Simeone served as an assistant circuit attorney for St. Louis, assistant legal officer for the U.S. Corps of Engineers and special assistant to the Missouri House of Representatives' judiciary committee. He has chaired the special committee on criminal law and procedure of The Missouri Bar. He taught law at St. Louis University until Gov. Warren Hearnes appointed him to the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1972. He served as the Eastern District's chief judge from 1977 to 1978.
Judge Simeone is survived by his wife Alberta Kroner Simeone and three children, Bruce Simeone, Rhonda Simeone and Susan Denigan.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
