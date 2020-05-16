4 November 2015

Eastern District appeals court to honor Judge Joseph Simeone

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will convene a special session of the Court en Banc in memory of the late Judge Joseph Simeone at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2015, at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Judge Simeone died May 1, 2015. He served as judge for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, from 1972 until his appointment to the Supreme Court of Missouri in 1978.

Invited speakers include St. Louis University School of Law Dean Michael Wolff, a former Supreme Court of Missouri judge; St. Louis Circuit Judge Robert H. Dierker Jr., Administrative Law Judge Randy Schum, Eastern District appeals court Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr., and St. Louis attorney Nancy Mogab.

Judge Simeone was educated at Quincy College, St. Louis University, Washington University School of Law and the University of Michigan Law School, where he obtained his master's of law degree. Judge Simeone was an honorary member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Order of the Coif. He had been a professor at Quincy College and at St. Louis University School of Law. Judge Simeone served as an assistant circuit attorney for St. Louis, assistant legal officer for the U.S. Corps of Engineers and special assistant to the Missouri House of Representatives' judiciary committee. He has chaired the special committee on criminal law and procedure of The Missouri Bar. He taught law at St. Louis University until Gov. Warren Hearnes appointed him to the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1972. He served as the Eastern District's chief judge from 1977 to 1978.

Judge Simeone is survived by his wife Alberta Kroner Simeone and three children, Bruce Simeone, Rhonda Simeone and Susan Denigan.