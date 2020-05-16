22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Noble associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

17 December 2015

22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees for Noble associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS –

The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the appointment of Judge Michael W. Noble as a circuit judge.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Jason M. Sengheiser – Sengheiser graduated from Saint Louis University in 2000 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2003 and Columbia University School of Law in 2006. He is currently a law clerk for Judge Robert G. Dowd at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Craig K. Higgins – Higgins graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in 1988 and from Drake University School of Law in 1991. He is currently an associate city counselor/attorney manager for the Office of City Counselor, Municipal Prosecution Division in the city of St Louis.

Teneil L. Kellerman – Kellerman graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 2000 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2003. She is currently an attorney at Growe Eisen Karlen in St. Louis.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 27 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Sengheiser received five votes, Higgins received five votes and Kellerman received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa S. Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven L. Groves; Rita Burlison; Tiffany Franklin and Thomas K. Neill.

Note: The governor on January 26, 2016, appointed Jason Sengheiser to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300