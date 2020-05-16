16th circuit commission announces meeting date to fill Schieber circuit judge vacancy

2 August 2017

On June 19, 2017, the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission interviewed twenty‑two applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 11 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of Judge W. Brent Powell to the Missouri Supreme Court. Governor Eric Greitens has sixty days from June 19 to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 11.

The Commission will meet on August 23, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri, to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in Division 15, created by the retirement of Judge Robert M. Schieber. The Commission will not re-interview the applicants, but will fill the panel of the three nominees from the twenty-one remaining applicants after Governor Greitens’ appointment of the next judge of Division 11.

The Commission is chaired by Chief Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Teresa Woody and Michael Williams, and lay members William Gautreaux and Damon Daniel.

