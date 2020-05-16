22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Sweeney circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

30 August 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge Edward Sweeney.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Matthew J. Devoti – Devoti graduated from Westminster College in 1995 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1998. He is currently an attorney at Casey & Devoti PC. Katherine M. Fowler – Fowler graduated from the University of Dayton in 1997 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2000. She is currently an attorney at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, PC. Annette Llewellyn – Llewellyn graduated from The City University of New York at Herbert H. Lehman College in 1994 and from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1997. She is currently a chief trial assistant in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 32 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Devoti received five votes, Fowler received five votes, and Llewellyn received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas K. Neill, Rita Burlison, Bryan J. Sanger and Andre Harris.

###

Note: The governor on October 12 appointed Katherine Fowler to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300