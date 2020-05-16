3 December 2015

21st circuit commission announces nominees for circuit judge position created by General Assembly in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS − The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the circuit judge position on the St. Louis County circuit court created by the General Assembly. Those nominated by the commission are: Joseph L. Green − Green graduated from Truman State University/Northeast Missouri State University in 1982 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1987. He is currently an attorney with the law firm of Joseph Green, L.L.C. Judge Joseph S. Dueker − Dueker graduated from University of Richmond in 1989 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1992. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Judge Nancy M. Watkins − Watkins graduated from Washington University in 1978 and from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1981. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 30 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee: Green received five votes, Dueker received four votes, and Watkins received three votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa S. Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Richard Wuestling IV, Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Christy Bertelson.