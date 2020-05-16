21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Ribaudo associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
10 December 2015
The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.
Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here.
Applicants who previously have applied for the circuit judge vacancy created by Judge Richard Bresnahan’s retirement or the newly created circuit judge position may send a letter requesting their previous application be transferred to the current opening; however, ALL applicants must send their applications to the newly elected commissioner, who will be determined in the December 12, 2015, run-off election.
Applications and/or letters must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. January 6, 2016. In accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly.
The commission will meet for interviews and to select the nominees to be submitted to the governor January 14, 2016, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, 41 South Central, 1st Floor, Clayton, Missouri.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Christy Bertelson, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Matthew Rossiter, a new commissioner to be elected on December 12, 2015, and Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
