Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Cohen vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2016. Interested persons may download the application and instructions here.
Instructions for applicants: Word PDF
Guidelines for references: Word PDF
Persons who applied for the Ahrens vacancy on the Eastern District must indicate their desire to be considered for the Cohen vacancy by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov. Such prior applicants need not resubmit application materials or reference letters but may submit, by e-mail, supplemental or substitute materials clearly marked as such. All such materials must be received by the application deadline.
Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, PO Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available here.
Public nomination form: Word PDF
The commission expects to meet Monday and Tuesday, February 8 and 9, 2016, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis, to interview applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the beginning of the interviews.
