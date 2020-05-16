There were 8,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,080 in the last 365 days.

7th circuit commission announces nominees for new associate circuit judge position in Clay County

27 October 2015

7th circuit commission announces nominees for new associate circuit judge position in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission has interviewed 14 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge opening in Division 9 of the Clay County circuit court. The nominees are Timothy Flook, David Lee McCollum, and Thomas C. McGiffin.

Timothy Flook is a litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of Flook & Graham, P.C., in Liberty, Missouri.

 

David Lee McCollum is a litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of McCollum & Griggs, LLC in Kansas City, Missouri.

 

Thomas C. McGiffin is a litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of McGiffin Law Offices in Liberty, Missouri.

 

Each nominee received five votes.

 

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jeremiah W “Jay” Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 9.          

 

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Alok Ahuja of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Ben T. Schmitt, James H. Thompson, Jr., Dr. Lancer G. Gates and Jason C. Starr.

###

  Update: The governor on December 21, 2015, appointed Liberty attorney Timothy Flook to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Terence Lord Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO  64106   (816) 889-3600

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.