27 October 2015
7th circuit commission announces nominees for new associate circuit judge position in Clay County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission
has interviewed 14 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate
circuit judge opening in Division 9 of the Clay County circuit court. The
nominees are Timothy Flook, David Lee McCollum, and Thomas C. McGiffin.
Timothy Flook – is a litigation attorney in private practice with the law
firm of Flook & Graham, P.C., in Liberty, Missouri.
David Lee McCollum
– is a litigation attorney in private
practice with the law firm of McCollum & Griggs, LLC in Kansas City,
Missouri.
Thomas C. McGiffin – is
a litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of McGiffin Law
Offices in Liberty, Missouri.
Each nominee received five votes.
The commission has submitted the panel
to Governor Jeremiah W “Jay” Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of
the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 9.
The commission is chaired by Chief
Judge Alok Ahuja of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is
composed of attorneys Ben T. Schmitt, James H. Thompson, Jr., Dr. Lancer G.
Gates and Jason C. Starr.
###
Update: The governor on December 21, 2015, appointed Liberty attorney Timothy Flook to fill this vacancy.
