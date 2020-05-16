21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Watkins associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
20 January 2016
The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.
Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:
Applicants who previously applied for the associate circuit
judge vacancy created by Judge Ellen Ribaudo’s appointment as circuit judge may send a letter requesting their previous application and
recommendation letters be transferred to the current opening. New
applicants who did not apply for the Ribaudo vacancy must send their applications
to ALL commissioners
Applications or the letter must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. February 8, 2016. In accordance with the Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly.
The commission will meet to interview and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor on February 22, 2016, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, 41 South Central, 1st Floor, Clayton, Missouri.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Christy Bertelson, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Matthew Rossiter, Jeffrey Sigmund, and Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
Contact: Laura Roy (314) 539-4300
