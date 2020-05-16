There were 8,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,079 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Clifford associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

28 September 2016 Corrected October 14 with revised start time for interviews.  

St. Louis – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patrick Clifford: 34 applicants, 20 women, 14 men, seven minorities, 27 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 13 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.

 

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 34 applicants:

 

Monique D. Abby

Renee Hardin-Tammons

Brandi Miller

Michael A. Becker

Heather Heffner

Diane M. Monahan

Amy E. Bender-Levy

Bruce F. Hilton

Mary D. Morris

Kenneth M. Brison

Paul Horgan

Susan Petersen

Sreenivasa Dandamundi

B. Joyce Kelley

Krista S. Peyton

Dennis M. Devereux

David C. Knieriem

Kenneth R. Schwartz

Ellen Dunne

Gary J. Krautmann

Dean Stark

Daniel P. Finney, III

Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder

Dana W. Tucker

Jay D. Fisk

Julia P. Lasater

Colleen J. Vetter

Mondi L. Ghasedi

Henry F. Luepke

D. Kimberly Whittle

Mary W. Greaves

Amanda B. McNelley

Nicole S. Zellweger

Peter E. Gullborg

 

 

 

The commission will meet beginning at 9 a.m. October 18, 2016, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room S15, located at 105 South Central, main floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the Governor’s consideration.  The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

 

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Philip M. Hess, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Jeffrey D. Sigmund and Christy Bertelson.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

