21st circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Clifford associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

28 September 2016 Corrected October 14 with revised start time for interviews.

St. Louis – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patrick Clifford: 34 applicants, 20 women, 14 men, seven minorities, 27 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 13 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 34 applicants:

Monique D. Abby Renee Hardin-Tammons Brandi Miller Michael A. Becker Heather Heffner Diane M. Monahan Amy E. Bender-Levy Bruce F. Hilton Mary D. Morris Kenneth M. Brison Paul Horgan Susan Petersen Sreenivasa Dandamundi B. Joyce Kelley Krista S. Peyton Dennis M. Devereux David C. Knieriem Kenneth R. Schwartz Ellen Dunne Gary J. Krautmann Dean Stark Daniel P. Finney, III Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder Dana W. Tucker Jay D. Fisk Julia P. Lasater Colleen J. Vetter Mondi L. Ghasedi Henry F. Luepke D. Kimberly Whittle Mary W. Greaves Amanda B. McNelley Nicole S. Zellweger Peter E. Gullborg

The commission will meet beginning at 9 a.m. October 18, 2016, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room S15, located at 105 South Central, main floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the Governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Philip M. Hess, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Jeffrey D. Sigmund and Christy Bertelson.

