16 August 2005

21st circuit commission seeks applicants for St. Louis County associate circuit judge

Contact: Laura Roy, Clerk (314)539-4300

The St. Louis County Judicial Commission (Twenty-First Circuit) is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge. The vacancy to be filled was created by the appointment of Judge Michael T. Jamison to circuit judge.

The commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. By law, associate circuit judges must be at least 25 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of St. Louis County for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications also are available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov, click on the word “Circuit Courts” and then select 21st Circuit, St. Louis County.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. on September 14, 2005, to be considered by the commission. Applicants should contact each commissioner for an interview.

The commission will meet September 26, 2005, to select three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Matt Blunt, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Hon. Glenn A. Norton, Chief Judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, Thomas M. Lang, Gerard T. Noce, Laurie Westfall and Matt McCormick.