16th circuit commission announces nominees for Forsyth circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
13 June 2016
Lisa Noel Gentleman - Private Practice (3 votes)
Scott Randall Manuel - Probate Commissioner, Division 19 (5 votes)
Mark A. Styles Jr. – Deputy Probate Commissioner, Division 19 (5 votes)
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jeremiah W “Jay” Nixon, who will have sixty days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 19.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Alok Ahuja of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Teresa Woody, Michael A. Williams, and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Rev. Eric Williams.
Note: The Governor on July 26, 2016, appointed Mark Styles Jr. to fill this vacancy.
Contact: Terence Lord Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600
