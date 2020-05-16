16th circuit commission announces nominees for Forsyth circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

13 June 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has interviewed all of the applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge position in Division 19 of the Jackson County Circuit Court. The nominees are:

Lisa Noel Gentleman - Private Practice (3 votes)

Scott Randall Manuel - Probate Commissioner, Division 19 (5 votes)

Mark A. Styles Jr. – Deputy Probate Commissioner, Division 19 (5 votes)

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jeremiah W “Jay” Nixon, who will have sixty days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 19.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Alok Ahuja of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Teresa Woody, Michael A. Williams, and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Rev. Eric Williams.