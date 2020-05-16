24 May 2016

Appeals court to hold formal swearing-in ceremony for Judge Lisa Page

The Honorable Lisa Page will be formally sworn in as Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2016, at the Old Post Office, En Banc Courtroom, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS −

Judge Page received her bachelor of arts degree from Southeast Missouri State University and is a graduate of St. Louis University School of Law. Prior to her appointment to the Court of Appeals, Judge Page served as circuit judge for the Jefferson County circuit court since January 2007 and was the administrative judge of the Jefferson County family court division. Prior to becoming a circuit judge, she was a family court commissioner in Jefferson County and was in the private practice of law from 1997 to 2005. She also served as a municipal judge from 2003 to 2005 for the cities of Crystal City and DeSoto.

Over the years, she has been active in the community with various bar organizations. She is the chairperson of the Supreme Court of Missouri's civic education committee and was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri's trial judge education committee. She is past president of the Missouri Circuit Judges’ Association and a member and faculty of the Missouri Court Management Institute. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri awarded Judge Page the Richard B. Teitelman Distinguished Service Award in 2013, and the Supreme Court of Missouri granted her the Judicial Excellence Award for circuit judges in 2014. Missouri Lawyers Weekly presented her the Women’s Justice Award for Public Service in 2015.

Patricia Breckenridge of the Supreme Court of Missouri will administer the oath of office. The Eastern District’s chief judge, Judge Lisa Van Amburg, will preside over the ceremony and Debbie Champion will serve as master of ceremonies. Kevin Roberts, Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill, Judge Timothy Patterson and Annalisa Pagano Page are the speakers.

