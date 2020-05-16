16th circuit commission extends application deadline for Forsyth circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

11 May 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces that it is extending the time period during which it will accept applications for the position of Circuit Judge, Division 19 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County). This position will be created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Kathleen A. Forsyth.

The commission will accept and consider completed applications received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Applicants are encouraged to submit their completed applications prior to that time if possible.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available here:

Application: in Microsoft Word in PDF

Instructions: in Microsoft Word in PDF

The commission will meet June 13, 2016, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 19.

Members of the commission are Alok Ahuja, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Teresa A. Woody and Michael A. Williams; and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Pastor Eric D. Williams.

###