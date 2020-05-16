21st Circuit Commission releases demographic, meeting, interviewee information for Gaertner vacancy in St. Louis County
16 March 2010
TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COMMISSION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16 March 2010
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Gary M. Gaertner, Jr.: 55 applicants, 18 women, 37 men, four minorities, 51 non-minorities, 30 presently employed in the private sector and 25 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 51.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 55 applicants. Their names are:
The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Kenneth M. Romines, Deborah Champion, Patrick Dudley, Laurie Westfall and Richard Wuestling, IV.
