21st Circuit Commission releases demographic, meeting, interviewee information for Gaertner vacancy in St. Louis County

16 March 2010

TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COMMISSION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16 March 2010

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Gary M. Gaertner, Jr.:  55 applicants, 18 women, 37 men, four minorities, 51 non-minorities, 30 presently employed in the private sector and 25 presently employed in the public sector.  The applicants' mean age is 51.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 55 applicants. Their names are:

The commission will meet beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on March 19 at the St. Louis County Library, Clayton, Missouri, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Kenneth M. Romines, Deborah Champion, Patrick Dudley, Laurie Westfall and Richard Wuestling, IV.

Contact: Laura Roy (314) 539-4300

