Appellate Court to hold docket in Cape Girardeau

25 October 2010

Students and interested citizens are invited to attend the court sessions of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it holds its southern division docket at Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri on October 28, 2010 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The dockets will be held in the Glenn Auditorium located in Dempster Hall, and the court sessions are open to the public. The court has held dockets at Southeast Missouri State University on four prior occasions.

After the court session, judges will participate in a question and answer session with audience members and students regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system. Six judges from the Court of Appeals will be participating: Chief Judge Roy Richter, Judge Nannette Baker, Judge Gary M. Gaertner Jr., Judge Mary K. Hoff, Judge Kurt Odenwald and Judge Sherri Sullivan. The judges will sit in panels of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys involved in cases appealed from trial courts in Cape Girardeau, St. Francois and Washington counties.

“We are pleased to be able to hold another docket at the University to allow students to see first-hand an appellate court in action,” said Chief Judge Richter, whose official station is in Montgomery City. “As the Court of Appeals for the many counties that make up the Eastern District of Missouri, we hold court in the northern and southern portions of our district, and do not restrict ourselves to hearing cases only in the main courthouse in St. Louis. It is important to make our court and its judges accessible to anyone interested in seeing how our state judicial system works.”

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are fourteen judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.

To receive a copy of the southern division October docket, contact the clerk’s office at 314-539-4300 or visit the court’s web site at www.courts.mo.gov, select Court of Appeals from the Know Your Courts drop down menu, further select “Eastern District” and then “Eastern District Cases Docketed.”