15 July 2010

Eastern District appellate court to end Clayton drop-box filings

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is terminating all filings at the its Clayton drop box located inside the St. Louis County Circuit Courthouse effective July 29, 2010. After July 29, 2010, all attorneys and parties must file appellate pleadings at the Court’s downtown location at One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri 63101.

The Court will continue to maintain its drop box at the Old Post Office for after-hours filings. Drop-box filings at the Old Post Office are allowed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. The drop box is located in the 3rd floor elevator vestibule at the Court’s location in the Old Post Office. During business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., documents must be filed in the clerk’s office.