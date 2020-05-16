1 November 2005

22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for St. Louis City associate judge vacancy

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis City (Twenty-Second Circuit) Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge. The vacancy to be filled will be created by the retirement of Judge Iris Ferguson, effective January 1, 2006.

The commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, associate circuit judges must be at least 25 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, qualified voters of Missouri, and residents of St. Louis City for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications also are available here:

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. December 1, 2005, to be considered by the commission. Applicants should contact each commissioner for an interview after filing of their application. Commissioners who have interviewed prior applicants may choose to re-interview those persons at their discretion.

The commission will meet December 15, 2005, to select three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Matt Blunt, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Glenn A. Norton, Laura T. Cohen, Thomas Schwartz, Christopher E. McGraugh, and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.