21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ribaudo associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
7 January 2016
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:
|
Sreenivasa R. Dandamudi
|
Henry M. DeWoskin
|
Jason D. Dodson
|
Ellen W. Dunne
|
Jay D. Fisk
|
Mondonna L. Ghasedi
|
Mary W. Greaves
|
Joseph L. Green
|
Peter E. Gullborg
|
Paul F. Horgan
|
Heather S. Heffner
|
B. Joyce Kelley
|
Alan M. Key Jr.
|
David C. Knieriem
|
Gary J. Krautmann
|
Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder
|
Julia P. Lasater
|
Henry F. Luepke
|
Amanda B. McNelley
|
Brandi Miller
|
Mary C. Parker
|
Susan M. Petersen
|
Kenneth R. Schwartz
|
Dean A. Stark
|
Richard M. Stewart
|
Jennifer L. Szczucinski
|
Gretchen R. Szydlowski
|
Dana W. Tucker
|
Colleen J. Vetter
|
D. Kimberly Whittle
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. January 14, 2016, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, located at 41 S. Central, 1st floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews and to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Christy Bertelson and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.
Contact: Laura Roy (314) 539-4300
