7 January 2016

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ribaudo associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission

releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ellen (Nellie) Ribaudo to circuit judge: 30 applicants, 16 women, 14 men, four minorities, 26 non-minorities, 19 presently employed in the private sector and 11 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 48.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

Sreenivasa R. Dandamudi Henry M. DeWoskin Jason D. Dodson Ellen W. Dunne Jay D. Fisk Mondonna L. Ghasedi Mary W. Greaves Joseph L. Green Peter E. Gullborg Paul F. Horgan Heather S. Heffner B. Joyce Kelley Alan M. Key Jr. David C. Knieriem Gary J. Krautmann Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder Julia P. Lasater Henry F. Luepke Amanda B. McNelley Brandi Miller Mary C. Parker Susan M. Petersen Kenneth R. Schwartz Dean A. Stark Richard M. Stewart Jennifer L. Szczucinski Gretchen R. Szydlowski Dana W. Tucker Colleen J. Vetter D. Kimberly Whittle

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. January 14, 2016, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, located at 41 S. Central, 1st floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews and to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Christy Bertelson and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.