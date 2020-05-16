There were 8,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,080 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ribaudo associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

7 January 2016

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ribaudo associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ellen (Nellie) Ribaudo to circuit judge: 30 applicants, 16 women, 14 men, four minorities, 26 non-minorities, 19 presently employed in the private sector and 11 presently employed in the public sector.  The applicants' mean age is 48.

 

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

 

Sreenivasa R. Dandamudi

Henry M. DeWoskin

Jason D. Dodson

Ellen W. Dunne

Jay D. Fisk

Mondonna L. Ghasedi

Mary W. Greaves

Joseph L. Green

Peter E. Gullborg

Paul F. Horgan

Heather S. Heffner

B. Joyce Kelley

Alan M. Key Jr.

David C. Knieriem

Gary J. Krautmann

Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder

Julia P. Lasater

Henry F. Luepke

Amanda B. McNelley

Brandi Miller

Mary C. Parker

Susan M. Petersen

Kenneth R. Schwartz

Dean A. Stark

Richard M. Stewart

Jennifer L. Szczucinski

Gretchen R. Szydlowski

Dana W. Tucker

Colleen J. Vetter

D. Kimberly Whittle

 

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. January 14, 2016, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers Conference Room, located at 41 S. Central, 1st floor, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews and to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

 

The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Christy Bertelson and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

 

Contact: Laura Roy (314) 539-4300

