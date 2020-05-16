29 August 2006

Commission announces nominees for Court of Appeals, Southern District, vacancy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Michael A. Wolff, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission has submitted to Gov. Matt Blunt its panel of nominees to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. The vacancy exists due to the resignation of Judge Kenneth W. Shrum, who intends to retire effective August 31, 2006, after serving more than 16 years on the court.

The panel consists of M. Susan Appelquist, W. Edward Reeves and Daniel E. Scott.

Appelquist is a sole practitioner with the Appelquist Law Offices in Mt. Vernon, Mo., and Springfield, Mo. She was born July 28, 1954, in Springfield. She received a bachelor of science degree in education, magna cum laude, with a major in English, in 1976, and her law degree, cum laude, in 1979, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Reeves is a partner in the Caruthersville, Mo., law firm of Ward & Reeves. He was born August 1, 1960, in St. Louis. He received a bachelor of art degree, summa cum laude, in 1983, and his law degree, cum laude, in 1986, both from MU. He lives in Caruthersville.

Scott is a partner in the Joplin, Mo., law firm of Copeland, Scott & Brown. He was born September 29, 1955, in Herington, Kan. He received a bachelor of science degree, summa cum laude, in mass communications in 1977 from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Mo., and his law degree, cum laude, in 1980 from MU. Scott lives in Joplin.

Gov. Blunt has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If the governor should fail to do so, the Missouri constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

