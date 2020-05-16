7 August 2009

Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Court of Appeals, Eastern District, vacancy

7 August 2009

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Booker T. Shaw, effective January 30, 2009. This vacancy originally was announced January 27, 2009, but was suspended due to the scheduling needs for the three vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District.

Judge Shaw served on the Eastern District since 2002. He previously served in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis City) as a circuit judge from 1995 to 2002 and as an associate circuit judge from 1983 to 1995.

Interested persons may download the application and accompanying rules and instructions here beginning Friday, August 7, 2009. That application must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2009, although earlier submission strongly is encouraged.

The commission will meet Monday and Tuesday, September 14 and 15, 2009, in St. Louis to conduct individual interviews of applicants for the Shaw vacancy. Applicants will be notified on or before September 4, 2009, of the specific time, date and place in St. Louis of their interview.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection.