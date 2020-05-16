18 November 2003

22nd circuit commission announces panel for Cohen vacancy

Contact: Laura Theielmeier Roy Ph: (314) 340-6968

The St. Louis City Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Holden to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis Circuit Court created by the appointment of Judge Patricia L. Cohen to the Missouri Court of Appeals – Eastern District.

Those nominated by the Commission are: Iris Janette Golliday Ferguson, John F. Garvey, and Erwin O. Switzer.

Iris Golliday Ferguson was appointed as an Associate Circuit Judge by Governor Mel Carnahan in 1993. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree, Sociology from Lincoln University in 1966. She then received her J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law as well as a Master of Arts Degree, Urban Affairs, from St. Louis University in 1978. She was in private practice for fifteen years, served as a Municipal Judge for the City of Pagedale, and served as a Municipal Prosecutor for various St. Louis County municipalities

John F. Garvey, Jr., graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from St. Louis University in 1983 and a J.D. from Rutger's University Law School in 1986. He began in private practice in 1987 and moved on to the Circuit Attorney’s Office before serving as an Alderman for the City of St. Louis from 1991 to 1995. He then went back into private practice until his appointment as an Associate Circuit Judge in 1998.

Erwin O. Switzer, III, obtained his A.B. in Political Science from St. Louis University in 1978 and his J.D. from St. Louis University in 1981. He clerked for the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He was a partner at the Bryan Cave law firm until 1994. That year he joined the Attorney General’s Office, where he practices in the areas of consumer protection and civil rights enforcement.

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the City of St. Louis and the State of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Holden for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Sherri B. Sullivan, Laura T. Cohen, Nancy Kistler, Christopher McGraugh and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.